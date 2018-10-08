Manziel has 250 yards in Alouettes’ 12-6 loss

MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel went 18 for 29 for 250 yards and an interception in the Montreal Alouettes’ 12-6 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

Manziel, who’s still looking for his first CFL victory, had one of his best offensive performances of the season.

The loss eliminated Montreal (3-12) from playoff contention and guaranteed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a playoff berth in the CFL East.

Running back Terry Williams scored his first touchdown of the season for Calgary, which clinched home-field advantage in the West Final.

Advertisement

Bo Levi Mitchell was 20 of 34 for 199 yards and three interceptions as Calgary (12-2) extended its winning streak to three games.

Boris Bede kicked two field goals for the Alouettes.

Montreal has failed to make the playoffs for a franchise-record four consecutive seasons. The Alouettes have not made the postseason since 2014.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.