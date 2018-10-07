Maple Leafs-Blackhawks Sum

Toronto 2 2 2 1—7 Chicago 2 1 3 0—6

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 5 (Keith, Kahun), 9:00. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Keith, Kahun), 12:02. 3, Toronto, Kapanen 1 (Matthews), 14:09. 4, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Kapanen), 14:43.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Rielly, Hyman), 3:56. 6, Chicago, Hayden 1 (Jokiharju, Keith), 5:37. 7, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Marner, Rielly), 7:37 (pp).

Third Period_8, Chicago, Manning 1 (Seabrook, Kunitz), 2:20. 9, Toronto, Tavares 4 (Marner), 9:29. 10, Chicago, Kane 3 (Schmaltz, Jokiharju), 18:36. 11, Toronto, Matthews 5 (Marleau, Gardiner), 18:58. 12, Chicago, Kane 4 (Schmaltz, Jokiharju), 19:31.

Overtime_13, Toronto, Rielly 2 (Marleau), 0:19.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-13-12-1_34. Chicago 14-7-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 0-0-0 (31 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Ward 2-0-0 (34-27).

T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.

