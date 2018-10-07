Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Blackhawks Sums

October 7, 2018 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto 2 2 2 1—7
Chicago 2 1 3 0—6

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 5 (Kahun, Keith), 9:00. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Kahun, Keith), 12:02. 3, Toronto, Kapanen 1 (Matthews), 14:09. 4, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Kapanen), 14:43. Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (holding), 18:10.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Hyman, Rielly), 3:56. 6, Chicago, Hayden 1 (Keith, Jokiharju), 5:37. 7, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Rielly, Marner), 7:37 (pp). Penalties_Kane, CHI, (holding), 7:05; Johnsson, TOR, major (high sticking), 9:10.

Third Period_8, Chicago, Manning 1 (Kunitz, Seabrook), 2:20. 9, Toronto, Tavares 4 (Marner), 9:29. 10, Chicago, Kane 3 (Jokiharju, Schmaltz), 18:36. 11, Toronto, Matthews 5 (Gardiner, Marleau), 18:58. 12, Chicago, Kane 4 (Schmaltz, Jokiharju), 19:31. Penalties_Saad, CHI, (hooking), 4:37.

Overtime_13, Toronto, Rielly 2 (Marleau, Matthews), 0:19. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-13-12-1_34. Chicago 14-7-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 1-0-0 (31 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Ward 2-0-1 (34-27).

A_21,812 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

