The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maple Leafs-Capitals Sum

October 13, 2018 9:44 pm
 
Toronto 0 2 2—4
Washington 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Stephenson 1 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 0:18.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kapanen 2 (Hainsey, Matthews), 3:30. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 4 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 4:39 (pp). 4, Toronto, Lindholm 1 (Brown, Gardiner), 18:53.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Leivo 1 (Gardiner, Johnsson), 6:28 (pp). 6, Toronto, Matthews 10 (Kapanen, Rielly), 18:21.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-5-14_28. Washington 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 3; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 4-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Washington, Holtby 2-1-1 (28-24).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

