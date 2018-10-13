Maple Leafs-Capitals Sums

Toronto 0 2 2—4 Washington 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Stephenson 1 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 0:18. Penalties_Vrana, WSH, (hooking), 0:40; Dermott, TOR, (interference), 5:56.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kapanen 2 (Hainsey, Matthews), 3:30. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 4 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 4:39 (pp). 4, Toronto, Lindholm 1 (Gardiner, Brown), 18:53. Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (tripping), 4:17; Eller, WSH, (slashing), 8:22.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Leivo 1 (Gardiner, Johnsson), 6:28 (pp). 6, Toronto, Matthews 10 (Rielly, Kapanen), 18:21. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (high sticking), 5:47; Zaitsev, TOR, (hooking), 7:44.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-5-14_28. Washington 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 3; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 4-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Washington, Holtby 2-1-1 (28-24).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

