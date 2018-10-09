Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Stars Sum

October 9, 2018 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto 2 3 2—7
Dallas 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 2, 9:40. 2, Dallas, Radulov 3 (Heiskanen, Seguin), 17:23. 3, Toronto, Matthews 6 (Kapanen, Rielly), 18:58.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Lindell, Bishop), 9:04. 5, Toronto, Matthews 7 (Marner, Rielly), 11:59 (pp). 6, Toronto, Hainsey 1 (Kapanen, Lindholm), 16:00. 7, Toronto, Tavares 5 (Rielly, Marner), 17:00 (pp). 8, Dallas, Benn 3 (Radulov, Seguin), 18:02 (pp).

Third Period_9, Dallas, Klingberg 2 (Seguin, Radulov), 2:39. 10, Toronto, Tavares 6 (Marner, Zaitsev), 4:55. 11, Toronto, Brown 1 (Hainsey, Rielly), 16:40.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-8-10_30. Dallas 10-15-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 3; Dallas 1 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 2-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Dallas, Bishop 2-1-0 (29-23).

A_17,866 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

