Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marcel Hirscher voted skier of the year by journalists

October 26, 2018 10:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Seven-time overall World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher has been voted skier of the year for 2018, becoming the second athlete after Swiss great Pirmin Zurbriggen to receive the award for a fourth time.

The international association of ski journalists says Hirscher will receive the Skieur d’Or-Serge Lang Trophy, named after the founder of Alpine skiing’s World Cup in the 1960s, after winning the vote ahead of Ester Ledecka, who took Olympic gold in both Alpine skiing (super-G) and snowboarding (parallel giant slalom).

Hirscher succeeds Mikaela Shiffrin, who got the award last year after the American won her first overall World Cup title.

The newly introduced Prix Armando Trovati, named after the long-time Associated Press photographer and ski expert who died last year, was awarded to Austrian photographer Hans Bezard for a picture of Patrick Schweiger skiing through a gate during the downhill in Kitzbuehel.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War