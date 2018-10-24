Listen Live Sports

Markieff Morris fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

October 24, 2018 5:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the Wizards’ overtime victory at Portland on Monday night.

The NBA announced the penalty Wednesday before the Wizards played at the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Morris was on the bench when he twice pulled at guard Seth Curry’s shorts during live play at the end of the fourth quarter in the Wizards’ 125-124 victory.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

