The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia signs new contract to 2021

October 27, 2018 1:20 pm
 
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Rudi Garcia has signed a new two-year contract tying him to the club until 2021.

Garcia took charge after replacing Frank Passi in October 2016 and guided Marseille to the Europa League final last season.

Marseille says sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta, who joined at the same time as Garcia, has also signed until 2021.

Marseille is in fifth place in the French league ahead of Sunday’s home game against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain.

