Marshall’s defense forces 5 turnovers, beats FAU 31-7

October 20, 2018 6:16 pm
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Alex Thomson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and the Marshall defense forced five turnovers in beating Florida Atlantic 31-7 on Saturday.

Artis Johnson, Malik Thompson, Malik Gant and Chris Jackson all had interceptions and Thompson forced a fumble, recovered by Kereon Merrell. The Marshall defense also extended its streak of consecutive games without allowing a first-quarter touchdown to 10 games — the second-longest streak in the nation, trailing LSU.

Armani Levias caught three passes for 47 yards and two scores, of 13 and 29 yards, for Marshall (5-2, 3-1 Conference USA), which has now won 15 straight games when scoring first. Tyler King rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown for his third straight 100-yard game.

Chris Robison was intercepted four times for FAU (3-4, 1-2). He was 18-of-35 passing for 223 yards and a 2-yard score to Harrison Bryant for a 7-3 lead.

