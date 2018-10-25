Listen Live Sports

Maryland Preview Capsule

October 25, 2018 3:03 pm
 
Maryland

Last season: 19-13, missed NCAA Tournament first time in four years.

Nickname: Terrapins.

Coach: Mark Turgeon.

Conference: Big Ten.

Who’s gone: Forward Kevin Huerter (NBA), forward Justin Jackson (NBA), center Michal Cekovsky.

Who’s back: Sophomore Bruno Fernando, a 6-foot-10 center, averaged 10.3 and 6.5 rebounds to land on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., a two-year starter, will run the offense and was the team’s leading scorer last season with 15.8 ppg. Guard Darryl Morsell started 21 games last year, averaging 8.7 points and a team-high 1.8 offensive rebounds. Forward Ivan Bender played in 15 games before a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 29.

Who’s new: Freshman center Jalen Smith should be an immediate contributor. Averaged 17.9 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Mt. Saint Joseph High in Baltimore. … Guard Serrel Smith Jr. averaged 29.3 points and five rebounds as a senior at St. Petersburg High in Florida. … Freshmen Trace Ramsey (6-7) and Ricky Lindo Jr. (6-8) provide height off the bench.

The Skinny: Fielding the youngest squad since he arrived at Maryland in 2011, Turgeon expects a return trip to the NCAA Tournament despite having only one scholarship senior (Bender). Jalen Smith and Fernando gives the Terrapins a formidable front court, and Cowan will have plenty of passing options when he’s not taking the shot himself from the outside.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have Maryland a 120-1 longshot to win the NCAA Tournament, same as Wisconsin from the Big Ten but far behind conference co-favorites Michigan and Michigan State at 35-1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

