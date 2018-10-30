Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maryland State Police chopper pilots still in short supply

October 30, 2018 10:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A union official says Maryland State Police still lack the requisite number of helicopter pilots, restricting service hours at two of seven bases.

Helicopter pilot Rick Bartlett is the union’s local president. He tells the Cumberland Times-News the force has only filled one of the 14 vacancies in the MSP Aviation Unit since summer. He says a second new hire resigned after less than a month on the job.

According to Bartlett, that means the Cumberland and Easton helicopter bases are shut down most nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley says the Cumberland base didn’t miss any medevac calls during the 19 days it’s been shut down overnight in October.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The helicopter based at Cumberland is also used for law enforcement response and search missions.

___

Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress