Mavericks-76ers, Box

DALLAS (115)

Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Doncic 4-8 4-4 15, Powell 4-8 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 3-6 3-5 10, Matthews 3-7 1-2 9, Antetokounmpo 0-0 1-2 1, Spalding 1-1 0-0 2, Kleber 2-7 2-2 7, Mejri 2-4 0-0 4, Macon 2-6 1-2 6, Brunson 3-6 4-6 11, Harris 3-7 1-2 8, Barea 5-9 3-6 14, Ding 0-2 1-2 1, Broekhoff 3-5 1-1 9. Totals 38-81 24-36 115.

PHILADELPHIA (112)

Covington 7-16 2-2 18, Muscala 1-5 0-0 3, Embiid 11-22 7-10 29, Simmons 4-8 2-5 10, Fultz 3-7 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 1-2 1-2 4, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, McConnell 4-4 0-0 8, Shamet 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 3-4 0-0 6, Redick 4-9 0-0 10, Korkmaz 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 45-91 13-21 112.

Dallas 30 27 29 29—115 Philadelphia 29 32 25 26—112

3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-37 (Doncic 3-5, Broekhoff 2-3, Matthews 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Brunson 1-1, Macon 1-2, Barea 1-3, Kleber 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-4, Harris 1-4, Ding 0-1, Powell 0-2), Philadelphia 9-34 (Korkmaz 2-3, Redick 2-6, Covington 2-9, Bolden 1-2, Muscala 1-3, Shamet 1-3, Brown 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Embiid 0-6). Fouled Out_Fultz. Rebounds_Dallas 43 (Kleber 7), Philadelphia 46 (Simmons 9). Assists_Dallas 27 (Smith Jr., Doncic 5), Philadelphia 28 (Redick, Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Philadelphia 35. Technicals_Simmons, Covington. A_17,396 (0).

