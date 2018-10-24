Mavericks-Hawks, Box

DALLAS (104)

Finney-Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Doncic 7-18 5-8 21, Jordan 3-6 5-7 11, Smith Jr. 6-12 3-5 16, Matthews 9-21 0-0 23, Kleber 3-4 2-4 11, Powell 4-4 0-0 8, Barea 1-10 0-0 3, Brunson 3-9 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 16-26 104.

ATLANTA (111)

Prince 8-15 3-4 24, Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Len 3-10 0-0 7, Young 3-12 10-13 17, Bazemore 12-22 5-6 32, Bembry 4-11 2-4 11, Poythress 0-0 1-2 1, Spellman 2-6 0-0 4, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 3, Lin 1-3 0-0 3, Huerter 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 37-91 22-31 111.

Dallas 42 16 29 17—104 Atlanta 22 26 32 31—111

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-40 (Matthews 5-14, Kleber 3-3, Doncic 2-9, Barea 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-3, Broekhoff 0-1, Brunson 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-4), Atlanta 15-38 (Prince 5-9, Bazemore 3-11, Carter 2-4, Bembry 1-2, Lin 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Young 1-3, Len 1-3, Spellman 0-1, Huerter 0-1). Fouled Out_Prince, Finney-Smith. Rebounds_Dallas 52 (Jordan 16), Atlanta 54 (Bembry 16). Assists_Dallas 25 (Barea 9), Atlanta 28 (Bazemore 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 27, Atlanta 26. Technicals_Dedmon. A_16,705 (18,118).

