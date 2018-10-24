Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Hawks, Box

October 24, 2018 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (104)

Finney-Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Doncic 7-18 5-8 21, Jordan 3-6 5-7 11, Smith Jr. 6-12 3-5 16, Matthews 9-21 0-0 23, Kleber 3-4 2-4 11, Powell 4-4 0-0 8, Barea 1-10 0-0 3, Brunson 3-9 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 16-26 104.

ATLANTA (111)

Prince 8-15 3-4 24, Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Len 3-10 0-0 7, Young 3-12 10-13 17, Bazemore 12-22 5-6 32, Bembry 4-11 2-4 11, Poythress 0-0 1-2 1, Spellman 2-6 0-0 4, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 3, Lin 1-3 0-0 3, Huerter 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 37-91 22-31 111.

Dallas 42 16 29 17—104
Atlanta 22 26 32 31—111

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-40 (Matthews 5-14, Kleber 3-3, Doncic 2-9, Barea 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-3, Broekhoff 0-1, Brunson 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-4), Atlanta 15-38 (Prince 5-9, Bazemore 3-11, Carter 2-4, Bembry 1-2, Lin 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Young 1-3, Len 1-3, Spellman 0-1, Huerter 0-1). Fouled Out_Prince, Finney-Smith. Rebounds_Dallas 52 (Jordan 16), Atlanta 54 (Bembry 16). Assists_Dallas 25 (Barea 9), Atlanta 28 (Bazemore 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 27, Atlanta 26. Technicals_Dedmon. A_16,705 (18,118).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb