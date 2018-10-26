Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Raptors, Box

October 26, 2018 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (107)

Barnes 5-17 3-5 14, Doncic 7-14 4-4 22, Jordan 5-10 8-9 18, Brunson 3-11 0-0 8, Matthews 9-15 0-0 21, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Kleber 2-6 3-4 8, D.Powell 2-2 0-0 4, Barea 3-11 1-2 7, Macon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 19-24 107.

TORONTO (116)

Leonard 7-16 6-6 21, Siakam 4-8 2-2 10, Valanciunas 7-16 3-4 17, Lowry 8-14 1-2 20, Green 4-8 3-3 15, Miles 4-6 0-0 10, N.Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Ibaka 5-13 1-1 11, Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Richardson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-91 17-20 116.

Dallas 26 34 29 18—107
Toronto 39 30 23 24—116

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-30 (Doncic 4-6, Matthews 3-8, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Barea 0-1), Toronto 11-27 (Green 4-7, Lowry 3-6, Miles 2-2, Brown 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Siakam 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Jordan 15), Toronto 50 (Leonard 9). Assists_Dallas 22 (Jordan 5), Toronto 23 (Lowry 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Toronto 22. A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War