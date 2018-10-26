Mavericks-Raptors, Box

DALLAS (107)

Barnes 5-17 3-5 14, Doncic 7-14 4-4 22, Jordan 5-10 8-9 18, Brunson 3-11 0-0 8, Matthews 9-15 0-0 21, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Kleber 2-6 3-4 8, D.Powell 2-2 0-0 4, Barea 3-11 1-2 7, Macon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 19-24 107.

TORONTO (116)

Leonard 7-16 6-6 21, Siakam 4-8 2-2 10, Valanciunas 7-16 3-4 17, Lowry 8-14 1-2 20, Green 4-8 3-3 15, Miles 4-6 0-0 10, N.Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Ibaka 5-13 1-1 11, Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Richardson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-91 17-20 116.

Dallas 26 34 29 18—107 Toronto 39 30 23 24—116

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-30 (Doncic 4-6, Matthews 3-8, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Barea 0-1), Toronto 11-27 (Green 4-7, Lowry 3-6, Miles 2-2, Brown 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Siakam 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Jordan 15), Toronto 50 (Leonard 9). Assists_Dallas 22 (Jordan 5), Toronto 23 (Lowry 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Toronto 22. A_19,800 (19,800).

