Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Spurs, Box

October 29, 2018 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (108)

Barnes 8-14 0-1 18, Doncic 11-18 5-6 31, Jordan 4-6 0-2 8, Smith Jr. 9-18 3-4 22, Matthews 3-10 2-2 8, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 8, Kleber 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 2-5 2-2 6, Barea 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 43-91 12-17 108.

SAN ANTONIO (113)

Cunningham 2-4 0-0 4, Gay 6-13 1-2 15, Aldridge 6-17 8-8 20, Forbes 5-11 0-0 12, DeRozan 12-21 10-10 34, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 4-9 0-0 10, Belinelli 5-12 1-1 13. Totals 42-91 20-21 113.

Dallas 18 27 29 28 6—108
San Antonio 20 33 23 26 11—113

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-34 (Doncic 4-6, Finney-Smith 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Barea 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-6, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Kleber 0-4, Matthews 0-4), San Antonio 9-20 (Gay 2-2, Mills 2-4, Forbes 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Bertans 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 18), San Antonio 41 (Gay 11). Assists_Dallas 15 (Doncic, Smith Jr. 4), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, San Antonio 19. A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president