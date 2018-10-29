Mavericks-Spurs, Box

DALLAS (108)

Barnes 8-14 0-1 18, Doncic 11-18 5-6 31, Jordan 4-6 0-2 8, Smith Jr. 9-18 3-4 22, Matthews 3-10 2-2 8, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 8, Kleber 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 2-5 2-2 6, Barea 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 43-91 12-17 108.

SAN ANTONIO (113)

Cunningham 2-4 0-0 4, Gay 6-13 1-2 15, Aldridge 6-17 8-8 20, Forbes 5-11 0-0 12, DeRozan 12-21 10-10 34, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 4-9 0-0 10, Belinelli 5-12 1-1 13. Totals 42-91 20-21 113.

Dallas 18 27 29 28 6—108 San Antonio 20 33 23 26 11—113

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-34 (Doncic 4-6, Finney-Smith 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Barea 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-6, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Kleber 0-4, Matthews 0-4), San Antonio 9-20 (Gay 2-2, Mills 2-4, Forbes 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Bertans 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 18), San Antonio 41 (Gay 11). Assists_Dallas 15 (Doncic, Smith Jr. 4), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, San Antonio 19. A_18,354 (18,581).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.