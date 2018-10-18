Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Suns, Box

October 18, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (100)

Finney-Smith 4-7 2-2 12, Doncic 5-16 0-2 10, Jordan 5-9 1-1 11, Smith Jr. 6-19 0-0 13, Matthews 4-10 5-6 15, Powell 6-8 4-6 16, Spalding 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-3 0-0 8, Barea 3-8 2-3 9, Brunson 1-3 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Broekhoff 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-88 14-20 100.

PHOENIX (121)

Ariza 7-12 2-2 21, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Canaan 3-10 0-0 8, Booker 12-19 5-6 35, Bridges 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 5-12 4-4 17, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-11 1-2 18. Totals 44-81 14-16 121.

Dallas 24 22 27 27—100
Phoenix 37 19 27 38—121

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-33 (Kleber 2-2, Finney-Smith 2-5, Matthews 2-7, Barea 1-2, Broekhoff 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-4, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Doncic 0-5), Phoenix 19-34 (Booker 6-10, Ariza 5-9, Jackson 3-4, Warren 3-4, Canaan 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Okobo 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 38 (Jordan 12), Phoenix 44 (Ayton 10). Assists_Dallas 28 (Barea 10), Phoenix 35 (Booker, Ariza, Canaan 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Phoenix 22. A_18,055 (18,422).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers