Mavericks-Suns, Box

DALLAS (100)

Finney-Smith 4-7 2-2 12, Doncic 5-16 0-2 10, Jordan 5-9 1-1 11, Smith Jr. 6-19 0-0 13, Matthews 4-10 5-6 15, Powell 6-8 4-6 16, Spalding 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-3 0-0 8, Barea 3-8 2-3 9, Brunson 1-3 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Broekhoff 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-88 14-20 100.

PHOENIX (121)

Ariza 7-12 2-2 21, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Canaan 3-10 0-0 8, Booker 12-19 5-6 35, Bridges 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 5-12 4-4 17, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-11 1-2 18. Totals 44-81 14-16 121.

Dallas 24 22 27 27—100 Phoenix 37 19 27 38—121

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-33 (Kleber 2-2, Finney-Smith 2-5, Matthews 2-7, Barea 1-2, Broekhoff 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-4, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Doncic 0-5), Phoenix 19-34 (Booker 6-10, Ariza 5-9, Jackson 3-4, Warren 3-4, Canaan 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Okobo 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 38 (Jordan 12), Phoenix 44 (Ayton 10). Assists_Dallas 28 (Barea 10), Phoenix 35 (Booker, Ariza, Canaan 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Phoenix 22. A_18,055 (18,422).

