The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mavs’ DeAndre Jordan misses China trip for personal reasons

October 3, 2018 5:57 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — New Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan missed the team’s trip to China for two exhibition games for unspecified personal reasons.

Jordan and fellow starter Harrison Barnes stayed behind when the team left for China this week. Barnes injured a hamstring in practice and could miss all the preseason games.

The 30-year-old Jordan joined the Mavericks this year, three years after agreeing to sign with them in free agency and changing his mind before contracts could be signed. He came to Dallas after opting out of the final season of that contract he signed to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks play Philadelphia twice in China, early Friday morning and early Monday morning Dallas time. Their final preseason game is Oct. 12 at home against Charlotte.

