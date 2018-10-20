McAffee, Stoddard lead Wofford past ETSU in SoCon showdown

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Andre Stoddard and Lennox McAffee rushed for two touchdowns apiece as Wofford snapped East Tennessee State’s five-game win streak 30-17 in a Southern Conference clash on Saturday.

McAffee rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries and Stoddard added 54 as the Terriers (5-2, 4-1) piled up 295 yards on the ground, scored the first 17 points and didn’t let ETSU (6-2, 4-1) get closer than a touchdown.

JJ Jerman’s 45-yard field goal as time ran out in the first half pulled the Buccaneers to 17-10, but Wofford turned a fumble and an interception into 13 second-half points.

Austin Herink threw for 201 yards for ETSU, but was picked off twice, both leading to Wofford touchdowns.

The five-game win streak was ETSU’s best since stringing seven wins together in the 1996 season.

Both teams were ranked in an FCS coaches poll — Wofford, an FCS quarterfinalist last season, rated 12th, ETSU 21st.

