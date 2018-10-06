Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McCloud scores twice, Savannah St wins 1st, 23-3

October 6, 2018 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jaylen McCloud ran for two touchdowns and Savannah State won its first game, 23-3 over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

McCloud’s 5-yard run with 1:17 to play wrapped up the win. It was a two-play, 12-yard drive after Charleston Southern turned the ball over on downs.

A 3-yard run by D’Vonn Gibbons with four minutes left in the first quarter and McCloud’s 2-yard run with five minutes left in the second gave the Tigers (1-4) a 14-0 lead. The Buccaneers kicked a field goal on the final play of the first half.

Savannah State picked up two points in the third quarter when the defense forced Buccaneers quarterback London Johnson into an intentional grounding penalty in his own end zone.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Tigers only attempted seven passes, completing one, but had 213 yards rushing.

Charleston Southern (1-3) was limited to 33 rushing yards on 34 attempts thanks to five sacks and had 90 yards passing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn