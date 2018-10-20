Listen Live Sports

McGuire’s 3 TDs lift W. Illinois past Missouri St 31-14

October 20, 2018 11:21 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sean McGuire threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns and Western Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage in a 31-14 win against Missouri State on Saturday.

Western Illinois (3-4, 2-2 Missouri Valley) outgained Missouri State (4-3, 2-2) in total yards 565-283 and held the ball more than 38 minutes. The Leathernecks also converted 11 of 18 third-down opportunities.

Sam Crosa’s 31-yard field goal broke a 7-all tie before halftime and the Leathernecks were never threatened. McGuire threw a 52-yard TD to Clint Ratkovich with 4:39 left in the third, and Steve McShane’s 37-yard scoring run with 9:39 left to play made it 24-7. Jeremiah Wilson returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score to reduce the Bears’ deficit to 10, but McGuire found McShane again, this time for a 71-yard score, to seal it.

Peyton Huslig threw for 203 yards and a score for Missouri State but was intercepted twice.

