McIntyre makes FG on final play, Harvard beats Holy Cross

October 12, 2018 10:42 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jake McIntyre kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give Harvard a 33-31 victory over Holy Cross on Friday night in their 70th meeting.

Tyler Adams highlighted Harvard’s game-ending, 11-play drive. He caught a pass over the middle in traffic on fourth-and-4 near midfield and, on the next play, grabbed a 30-yarder to give the Crimson first-and-goal with 1:02 left.

McIntyre made four field goals for Harvard (3-2), which has won eight straight home games in the series. Adams caught seven passes for 84 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown for a 30-14 lead.

Tom Stewart passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns and Aaron Shampklin rushed for 128 yards and a score for Harvard. Shampklin opened the scoring on the third play of the game with a 57-yard touchdown run.

Holy Cross (1-6) trailed 20-7, but rallied in the fourth quarter with 17 straight points for a 31-30 lead with 8:12 remaining.

Geoff Wade threw for two touchdowns and Domenic Cozier added two on the ground for Holy Cross.

