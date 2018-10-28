Listen Live Sports

McMaryion energizes Fresno St. in 50-20 win over Hawaii

October 28, 2018 2:30 am
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus McMaryion threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns and Fresno State blew it open before halftime to beat Hawaii 50-20 Saturday night.

Following a power outage that delayed the game roughly 30 minutes not long after the contest started, Fresno State (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) lit it up in the second quarter scoring 23 points en route to a 37-13 halftime lead.

By intermission, McMaryion had thrown for 207 yards and three touchdowns while Ronnie Rivers led the ground attack with 10 carries for 125 yards, which included a 76-yard romp early in the second quarter to make it 21-10.

Just before halftime, Hawaii’s Ryan Meskell attempted a 53-yard yard field goal that fell short as time expired. However, Jamire Jordan fielded the ball at his own goal line and ran it back 100 yards for the 24-point lead.

Cole McDonald led Hawaii (6-4, 3-2) with 225 yards passing.

