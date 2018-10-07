Listen Live Sports

McMaryion, Rivers help Fresno State beat Nevada 21-3

October 7, 2018 2:20 am
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marcus McMaryion was 20-of-28 passing for 241 yards and Ronnie Rivers scored two touchdowns to help Fresno State beat Nevada 21-3 on Saturday night.

McMaryion threw touchdowns passes to Rivers and KeeSean Johnson, who finished with seven receptions for 65 yards.

Fresno State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West), which came in averaging 45 points and 439.8 total yards per game, was limited to a season-low 271 yards but forced three Nevada turnovers.

Rivers took a screen pass 19 yards for a score with 13:11 left in the second quarter and, after Nevada’s Ramiz Ahmed made a 41-yard field goal, the Bulldogs took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

Rivers, on fourth down, scored on a 2-yard run early in the third quarter and Johnson’s 27-yard TD reception capped the scoring midway through the fourth.

Cristian Solano was 22-of-43 passing for 195 yards with three interceptions and added 23 carries for 71 yards for Nevada (3-3, 1-1). Kaleb Fossum had 12 receptions for 97 yards.

