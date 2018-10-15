Listen Live Sports

Member of US cycling team found after going missing in Spain

October 15, 2018 6:54 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — A member of American cycling team Trek-Segafredo was hospitalized with a concussion after going missing for several hours in northeastern Spain on Monday.

Director Steven De Jongh “did not sustain more serious injuries” after crashing in a training ride near the city of Girona, the team said.

A police helicopter found him lying unconscious in a ravine, but with a pulse and breathing. De Jongh’s wife had called for help on Twitter, saying her husband went missing after going on his morning ride.

“De Jongh was brought to consciousness by the paramedics and transported to the hospital in Girona, where further examinations showed that he suffers from a severe concussion,” the team said in a statement. “He complains that ‘everything hurts right now’ but thankfully no broken bones have been revealed.”

Details on the crash were not immediately known.

___

