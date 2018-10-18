Mendenhall pledges $500,000 to Virginia fundraising project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall and his family have pledged to give $500,000 to the school’s fundraising project.

The gift was announced Thursday. It is to support construction of the football program’s new operations center.

The school is trying to raise $180 million for various projects, most of which will follow the destruction of University Hall, the former home to basketball and other sports. Besides the football operations center, a master plan still in the design phase will provide for construction of an Olympic sports center and grass practice fields.

The school says Mendenhall’s gift will be the largest the school has ever received from one of its coaches.

