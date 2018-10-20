Listen Live Sports

Messina boots winning kick as time expires in Stetson win

October 20, 2018 10:32 pm
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jonny Messina lined up a 22-yard field goal from the right hashmark and drove it through as time expired, lifting Stetson to a 38-35 victory over Jacksonville Saturday night.

The win was the first time Stetson has beaten Jacksonville in six meetings, and avenged 2017’s crushing 13-10 loss to Jacksonville when receiver Ja’Vonta Swinton was pushed out of bounds at the 1 as time ran out. The Hatters on the sideline erupted as the Messina’s kick went through, and they rushed the field to bury Messina in a joyous dogpile.

Stetson (5-1, 3-1 Pioneer League) is off to its best start since 1950, and has most wins in a season since football was revived in 2013.

Calvin Turner Jr. raced 71 yards for the last of his three touchdowns to put Jacksonville (1-5, 0-4) ahead 35-28 with 8:27 remaining.

Colin McGovern hooked up with Donald Parham for a 20-yard score with 5:38 to go and, after forcing a Jacksonville punt, the Hatters drove 80 yards in 14 plays for the winning kick.

McGovern completed 27 of 36 passes for a school-record 391 yards with 3 TDs. Parham had 14 receptions, 11 in the fourth quarter, for 150 yards.

