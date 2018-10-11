Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami Heat player sues for lost income from dog’s neutering

October 11, 2018 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem is suing the veterinary hospital he says “castrated” his dog without permission.

The Miami Herald reports the basketball player filed a lawsuit accusing Murber Inc.’s LeadER Animal Special Hospital of negligence Tuesday. Haslem says the hospital successfully performed surgery to remove a rope that his dog, Juice, had swallowed, but also neutered Juice without permission or medical necessity.

The lawsuit describes Juice as a show-quality Cane Corso, meaning his semen samples could have been worth between $3,500 and $10,000. Haslem says he was preparing to breed Juice and sell the puppies.

He also says Juice is now “too tame,” meaning he lost $30,000 spent training Juice to serve as a family guard dog while Haslem’s on the road.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

The report didn’t include comment from the hospital.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown