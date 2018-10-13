Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami (Ohio) beats Kent State 31-6

October 13, 2018 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Gus Ragland threw for a touchdown and ran for another on Saturday to help Miami of Ohio beat Kent State 31-6.

Kenny Young ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 47 yards for the RedHawks (3-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference).

Ragland capped an 11-play, 98-yard drive with a 3-yard keeper to open the scoring on the first play of the second quarter. Young scored on a 2-yard run and Ragland’s 2-yard pass to Luke Mayock made it 21-0 before the end of the first half.

Jaylon Bester scored on a 6-yard run for his first career touchdown and Samuel Sloman capped Miami’s scoring with a 42-yard field goal in the middle of the third quarter.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Woody Barrett passed for 149 yards and ran for 75. His 7-yard TD run helped the Golden Flashes (1-6, 0-3) avoid a shutout with 36 seconds left in the game.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth