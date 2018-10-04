Listen Live Sports

Micheluzzi holes out for eagle, leads Asia-Pacific Amateur

October 4, 2018 8:18 am
 
SINGAPORE (AP) — David Micheluzzi has been working on his wedge game, and it paid off Thursday when the Australian holed out for eagle on the 18th hole for a 6-under 64 and a one-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

The 22-year-old Melbourne native used a pitching wedge to hole out from the 18th fairway at Sentosa Golf Club. It gave him the 18-hole lead over Lloyd Jefferson Go, Liu Yung-Hua and Jin Cheng, who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2015.

This is the 10th edition of the event, created by Augusta National and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club. The winner is exempt into the Masters and the British Open, provided he remains an amateur.

Yuxin Lin of China, the defending champion, opened with a 69.

Jin was even par through eight holes until making five birdies over his next six holes and pars the rest of the way for a 65.

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

