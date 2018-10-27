Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan St. interim president calls football fine ‘absurd’

October 27, 2018 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State interim President John Engler says its “absurd” and “ridiculous” that the Big Ten fined his school $10,000 over last weekend’s pregame hostilities with rival Michigan.

Engler spoke to WJR radio before Michigan State’s game against Purdue on Saturday.

The Big Ten fined Michigan State , saying it violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy when the team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with Michigan players during pregame warmups.

The league reprimanded Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for postgame comments about the incident. Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tore up Michigan State’s midfield logo with his cleats before the game.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

There were no issues during pregame with the Boilermakers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War