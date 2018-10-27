Michigan St. interim president calls football fine ‘absurd’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State interim President John Engler says its “absurd” and “ridiculous” that the Big Ten fined his school $10,000 over last weekend’s pregame hostilities with rival Michigan.

Engler spoke to WJR radio before Michigan State’s game against Purdue on Saturday.

The Big Ten fined Michigan State , saying it violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy when the team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with Michigan players during pregame warmups.

The league reprimanded Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for postgame comments about the incident. Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tore up Michigan State’s midfield logo with his cleats before the game.

There were no issues during pregame with the Boilermakers.

