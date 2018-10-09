Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan State’s Hartbarger likely done for the season

October 9, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says punter Jake Hartbarger’s leg injury from last month is likely to end his season.

Hartbarger hurt his lower leg Sept. 8 at Arizona State. Shortly after that, Dantonio said the fifth-year senior would be out six to eight weeks, but on Tuesday, he said Hartbarger was unlikely to return in 2018.

The plan for now is for Hartbarger to get a medical redshirt and play again next year.

The Spartans are also expected to be without guard David Beedle for a month. He was hurt early in last weekend’s loss to Northwestern.

Advertisement

Michigan State visits No. 8 Penn State on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska