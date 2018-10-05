Middle Tennessee’s Stockstill hits 10,000 mark in 34-24 win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brent Stockstill threw for 317 yards and two scores, going over 10,000 career yards passing, and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-24 on Friday night.

Stockstill, who also ran for a score, became the 24th player in NCAA history to pass for 10,000 yards. He has thrown a touchdown pass in 28 straight games, the second-longest active streak behind Penn State’s Trace McSorley (33). The redshirt senior, who missed nine games over the past two seasons with injuries, hadn’t faced the Thundering Herd (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA) since 2015, a triple-overtime win in which Stockstill threw for 353 yards.

The Blue Raiders (3-2, 2-0), coming off a 25-24 victory over defending C-USA champ Florida Atlantic, won in Huntington for the first time after four losses there.

Marshall scored with 17 seconds left in the second quarter to take a 17-10 halftime lead. Middle Tennessee tied the game on Stockstill’s 2-yard pass to Patrick Smith then went ahead on Tavares Thomas’ 8-yard run with two minutes left in the third quarter. Thomas also caught a TD pass.

Marshall’s Tyler King rushed for a career-high 165 yards, 138 in the first half.

