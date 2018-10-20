Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Milton out of starting lineup for No. 10 UCF at ECU

October 20, 2018 7:32 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Heisman Trophy hopeful McKenzie Milton did not start at quarterback on Saturday night for No. 10 UCF at East Carolina.

Team spokesman Andy Seeley said only that it was a game-time decision by coach Josh Heupel.

Darriel Mack Jr. made his first career start for the Knights (6-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), who entered with the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games.

Milton went through warmups for UCF, was in full uniform on the sideline and did not show any obvious signs of injury.

Milton ranks seventh nationally with an average of 333.5 total yards and is 11th with an average of 299.5 yards passing for UCF.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

