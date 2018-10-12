Listen Live Sports

Minnesota AD Coyle extended for 3 seasons, to 2024

October 12, 2018 3:08 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year extension.

Coyle took over as head of Gophers athletics in 2016. He’s made a handful of critical hires since then, including football coach P.J. Fleck, women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen and hockey coach Bob Motzko.

Coyle’s contract now runs through 2024. The revised deal doesn’t change his base salary of $850,000 nor award significant new incentives, though it does lower his buyout if he leaves before the contract’s term.

