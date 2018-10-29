Listen Live Sports

Minnesota big man Curry out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

October 29, 2018 3:55 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota forward Eric Curry will miss four to six weeks after knee surgery.

Coach Richard Pitino announced Monday that Curry’s surgery went as planned. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee, redshirted the 2017-18 season after tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee during a summer pickup game. As a freshman, Curry played in all 34 games in a reserve role and was third on the team in rebounds and blocks.

Based on the estimated recovery timeline, Curry will miss between five and 10 games. His absence will likely elevate 6-foot-10 freshman Daniel Oturu to the starting lineup alongside 6-foot-7 senior Jordan Murphy in the frontcourt.

The Gophers host Omaha on Nov. 6 in their season opener.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

