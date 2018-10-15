Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota prep player apologizes for 12th-player tackle

October 15, 2018 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota high school football captain has apologized after running from the sidelines to tackle an opponent racing for the goal line.

St. Cloud Cathedral senior Brad Reuter (ROO’-tur) apologized on Twitter for running onto the field toward the end of the Crusaders’ home game against Zimmerman Friday night. Reuter says his decision was “the result of not thinking and was based purely on passion, emotion and frustration.”

Zimmerman’s Camerin Morey was rushing downfield when Reuter came out and tackled him near Cathedral’s 15-yard line. Officials awarded Morey an 88-yard touchdown, and the Thunder (5-2) went on to beat Cathedral (0-7) 53-20.

Cathedral Football tweeted that the team accepts Reuter’s apology “and we will move on.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Cathedral athletic director Emmett Keenan told The Associated Press Monday he had no comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Jill Biden helps Navy welcome new submarine to fleet

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1