Minnesota United-Crew, Sums

Minnesota 0 2—2 Columbus 1 2—3

First half_1, Columbus, Zardes, 17 (Valenzuela), 11th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Zardes, 18, 49th; 3, Minnesota, Calvo, 1 (Quintero), 68th; 4, Minnesota, Calvo, 2, 77th; 5, Columbus, Zardes, 19 (Hansen), 83rd.

Goalies_Minnesota, Matt Lampson, Chris Konopka; Columbus, Zack Steffen, Jon Kempin.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Jose Da Silva; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_17,677.

Lineups

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Gaston Sauro (Lalas Abubakar, 67th), Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Federico Higuain (Patrick Mullins, 75th), Wil Trapp; Niko Hansen, Justin Meram (Pedro Santos, 60th), Gyasi Zardes.

Minnesota_Matt Lampson; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman (Wyatt Omsberg, 58th), Eric Miller; Fernando Bob, Miguel Ibarra (Romario Ibarra, 76th), Collin Martin, Rasmus Schuller; Carlos Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez (Abu Danladi, 45th).

