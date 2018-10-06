Listen Live Sports

Missouri, South Carolina delayed due to weather

October 6, 2018 4:05 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Missouri-South Carolina game has been delayed because of potential bad weather with the Gamecocks ahead 34-32 and less than three minutes to go.

Officials sent both teams to the locker room with 2:41 remaining when they got word of lightning in the vicinity of Williams-Brice Stadium.

The teams played through sometimes heavy rain in the third quarter. The storm had let up in the final period and the sun had come out.

Missouri was driving into South Carolina territory and had a first-and-20 on the Gamecocks 48 when the game was halted.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

