Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mitchell with late TD, William & Mary edges Albany 25-22

October 6, 2018 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Shon Mitchell ran for a late touchdown and pulled in the 2-point conversion pass that gave William & Mary a 25-22 win over Albany Saturday afternoon.

The Tribe (2-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) trailed 22-17 when Mitchell took it in from six yards out with 50 seconds to play. Wide receiver Isaiah Kinder tossed him the 2-point conversion pass, making it 25-22. After the kickoff, Corey Parker intercepted Vincent Testaverde, preserving the win.

Mitchell threw a 50-yard touchdown to DeVonte Dedmon on the opening drive. Albany scored 13 unanswered points after that before Kris Hooper kicked a 39-yard field goal for the Tribe just before the end of the half and they trailed 13-10.

The Great Danes (2-3, 0-2) extended their lead to 22-10 in the fourth quarter but a touchdown pass from Mitchell to Dedmon cut it to 22-17 with 5:17 to play.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mitchell had 263 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Testaverde had 131 yards passing for Albany. Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks ran for 221 yards and a score.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn