Mitchell with late TD, William & Mary edges Albany 25-22

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Shon Mitchell ran for a late touchdown and pulled in the 2-point conversion pass that gave William & Mary a 25-22 win over Albany Saturday afternoon.

The Tribe (2-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) trailed 22-17 when Mitchell took it in from six yards out with 50 seconds to play. Wide receiver Isaiah Kinder tossed him the 2-point conversion pass, making it 25-22. After the kickoff, Corey Parker intercepted Vincent Testaverde, preserving the win.

Mitchell threw a 50-yard touchdown to DeVonte Dedmon on the opening drive. Albany scored 13 unanswered points after that before Kris Hooper kicked a 39-yard field goal for the Tribe just before the end of the half and they trailed 13-10.

The Great Danes (2-3, 0-2) extended their lead to 22-10 in the fourth quarter but a touchdown pass from Mitchell to Dedmon cut it to 22-17 with 5:17 to play.

Advertisement

Mitchell had 263 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Testaverde had 131 yards passing for Albany. Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks ran for 221 yards and a score.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.