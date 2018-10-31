Listen Live Sports

MLS Playoff Glance

October 31, 2018 11:50 pm
 
All Times EDT
Knockout Round
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 31

New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Portland 2, FC Dallas 1

Western Conference
Thursday, Nov. 1

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Home-and-home
First leg
Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: New York at Postland, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta at New York City FC, TBA

Western Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City at TBD

Sunday, Nov. 4: Seattle at TBD

Second leg
Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 11: Portland at New York

Sunday, Nov. 11: New York City FC at Atlanta, TBA

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 8: TBD at Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 11: TBD at Sporting Kansas City

Conference Championships
Home-and-home
Eastern Conference
First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25:

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29:

Western Conference
First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25:

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29:

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.

