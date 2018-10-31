MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Knockout Round
|Eastern Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 31
New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Portland 2, FC Dallas 1
|Western Conference
|Thursday, Nov. 1
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference Semifinals
|Home-and-home
|First leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 4: New York at Postland, TBA
Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta at New York City FC, TBA
Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City at TBD
Sunday, Nov. 4: Seattle at TBD
|Second leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 11: Portland at New York
Sunday, Nov. 11: New York City FC at Atlanta, TBA
Thursday, Nov. 8: TBD at Seattle
Sunday, Nov. 11: TBD at Sporting Kansas City
|Conference Championships
|Home-and-home
|Eastern Conference
|First leg
Sunday, Nov. 25:
Thursday, Nov. 29:
|Western Conference
|First leg
Sunday, Nov. 25:
Thursday, Nov. 29:
TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.
