MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Knockout Round Eastern Conference Wednesday, Oct. 31

New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Portland 2, FC Dallas 1

Western Conference Thursday, Nov. 1

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals Home-and-home First leg Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: New York at Postland, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 4: Atlanta at New York City FC, TBA

Western Conference

Sunday, Nov. 4: Sporting Kansas City at TBD

Sunday, Nov. 4: Seattle at TBD

Second leg Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 11: Portland at New York

Sunday, Nov. 11: New York City FC at Atlanta, TBA

Western Conference

Thursday, Nov. 8: TBD at Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 11: TBD at Sporting Kansas City

Conference Championships Home-and-home Eastern Conference First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25:

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29:

Western Conference First leg

Sunday, Nov. 25:

Second leg

Thursday, Nov. 29:

MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.

