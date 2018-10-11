Listen Live Sports

Monaco parts way with Jardim after poor start to the season

October 11, 2018 8:02 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Monaco has fired coach Leonardo Jardim following a run of four straight losses that has left the team in the French league’s relegation zone and in last place in its Champions League group.

Jardim has coached Monaco for four years, but the traditional powerhouse in French soccer is in 18th place in the standings and winless in its past 10 games in all competitions.

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev says Jardim’s time with the team “will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club.”

It was not immediately clear who would replace Jardim.

