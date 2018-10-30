Listen Live Sports

Monahan, Lindholm net 3rd-period goals, Flames top Leafs 3-1

October 30, 2018 1:20 am
 
TORONTO (AP) — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored in a 55-second span of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Lindholm and Monahan each added an assist as Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak. Michael Frolik added an empty-net goal to seal it. Mike Smith made 24 saves.

Nazem Kadri, playing his 500th NHL game, scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 31 shots.

CANUCKS 5, WILD 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rookie Elias Pettersson scored two goals and Vancouver snapped a two-game losing streak.

Pettersson, whose second goal came on a breakaway in the third period, now has seven goals in seven games. He leads all NHL rookies in goals and points with 10.

Markus Granlund and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks, who ended the Wild’s five-game winning streak. Ben Hutton scored into an empty net with 39.1 seconds remaining.

Jordan Greenway scored his first NHL goal, and Ryan Sutter added a power-play score for the Wild.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

