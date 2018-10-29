Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Scores

October 29, 2018 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bluestone 22, Cumberland 0

Churchland 39, Armstrong 6

Colonial Beach 55, Lancaster 6

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Covington 49, Craig County 6

Essex 44, Washington & Lee 6

Franklin County 37, Halifax County 19

Giles 42, Alleghany 20

Gloucester 16, Hampton 13

Grayson County 36, George Wythe-Wytheville 28

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

Isle of Wight Academy 43, Fuqua School 26

Lord Botetourt 34, William Byrd 16

Nansemond River 49, Great Bridge 29

New Kent 42, York 35

St. Annes-Belfield 36, Kenston Forest 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president