Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bath County 20, Craig County 14, OT

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7

Deep Run 49, TJ-Richmond 9

Advertisement

Essex 28, Colonial Beach 14

Franklin 18, Sussex Central 14

Hanover 30, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28

Henrico 28, Varina 27

Heritage-Newport News 19, Warwick 17

King William 39, Mathews 0

Lafayette 44, New Kent 7

Mills Godwin 14, Hermitage 13

Northumberland 18, Washington & Lee 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Cave Spring 13

Rappahannock County 46, Richmond Christian 12

Southampton 52, Surry County 0

Tunstall 27, Bassett 18

William Byrd 38, William Fleming 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 23rd.

Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 23rd.

Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 22nd.

Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 16th.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 22nd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.