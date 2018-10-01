Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Extended its player development agreement with Spokane (NWL) through the 2020 season.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced player development agreements with Amarillo (TL) and Lake Elsinore (Cal) through the 2020 season. Extended their player development agreement with Tri-City (NWL) through the 2020 season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F Scott Hartnell announced his retirement.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed LW Pontus Aberg off waivers from Edmonton.

EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Jakub Jerabek to St. Louis for a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff, G Cal Petersen and D Daniel Brickley, Kale Clague and Kurtis MacDermid to Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded D Connor Carrick to Dallas for a conditional 2019 draft pick.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn St. Amant.

