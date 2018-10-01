Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed a two-year player development contract with Pensacola (SL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Extended its player development agreement with Spokane (NWL) through the 2020 season.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Announced hitting coach Jeff Branson and assistant hitting coach Jeff Livesey will not return in 2019.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced player development agreements with Amarillo (TL) and Lake Elsinore (Cal) through the 2020 season. Extended their player development agreement with Tri-City (NWL) through the 2020 season.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced LB Vontaze Burfict was granted a roster exemption until Oct. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore and TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad. Released LB Garret Dooley from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Josh Martin on injured reserve. Promoted DL Bronson Kaufusi from the practice squad. Signed LB Harvey Langi to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Jerel Worthy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F Scott Hartnell announced his retirement.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed LW Pontus Aberg off waivers from Edmonton.

CALGARY FLAMES — Traded D Brett Kulak to Montreal for D Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Matt Puempel and D Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned RW Lane Zablocki to Kelowna (WHL). Placed D Mike Green on injured reserve and RW Evgeny Svechnikov and D Brian Lashoff on non-roster injured reserve.

EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Jakub Jerabek to St. Louis for a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff, G Cal Petersen and D Daniel Brickley, Kale Clague and Kurtis MacDermid to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded D Connor Carrick to Dallas for a conditional 2019 draft pick.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn St. Amant. Reassigned F Dawson Leedahl to Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced D Olivier Galipeau and F Brett McKenzie were loaned to the team by Providence (AHL). Announced D Joel Messner was assigned to the team by Providence. Announced G Sean Bonar, D Zach Malatesta and F Tyler Deresky were released from their tryout contracts with Providence and will report to the team.

READING ROYALS — Announced F Michael Huntebrinker and D Frank Hora were reassigned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced Fs Jack Riley and Josh MacDonald were released from their professional tryout contracts with Providence (AHL) and joined the training camp roster.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Exercised contract options on G Caroline Casey; Ds Amandine Pierre-Louis, Domi Richardson, Erica Skroski; M Raquel Rodriguez; and Fs Imani Dorsey and Savannah McCaskill.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Exercised the contract options on D Whitney Church, F Mallory Eubanks, D Estelle Johnson, M Andi Sullivan and G Kelsey Wys. Placed F Tiffany Weimer on the re-entry wire.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.