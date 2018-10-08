Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

October 8, 2018 7:42 pm
 
2 min read
BASEBALL
National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Fired pitching coach Juan Nieves, first base coach Perry Hill, assistant hitting coach Frank Menechino and strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Darian Carpenter and C-1B Luke Lowery.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jack Landwehr.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Gianfranco Wawoe.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of RHP Jesus Balaguer to Arizona (NL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $25,000 and Cleveland G/F J.R. Smith $15,000 an on-court altercation during Saturday’s game.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F/C Isaac Humphries.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived Gs Joel Berry II and Jeffrey Carroll.

PHOENIX SUNS — Fired general manager Ryan McDonough. Named vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein interim general managers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Kendall Wright to a one-year contract. Released CB Deatrick Nichols.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Sam Acho on injured reserve. Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and S Tray Matthews to the practice squad. Signed C-G Evan Boehm from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Placed C-G Matt Slauson on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins and RB Corey Grant on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed DB Darious Williams of waivers from Baltimore. Re-signed OL Aaron Neary to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB Kenjon Barner. Signed DL Frank Herron and LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad. Released DL Vincent Valentine and RB Ralph Webb from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Rashard Robinson. Released S J.J. Wilcox.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Traded G Alex Buque to New England for a 2021 first-round draft pick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Matias Almeyda coach.

United Soccer League

PENN FC — Announced it will forego league participation in 2019 and join USL League One in 2020.

