Monday’s Sports Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed C Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Alex Roos to Reading for future considerations.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle to a one-year contract.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday’s game.
UNLV — Named Alexis Besinaiz director of women’s basketball operations.
