Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

October 15, 2018 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed C Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Alex Roos to Reading for future considerations.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday’s game.

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

UNLV — Named Alexis Besinaiz director of women’s basketball operations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing