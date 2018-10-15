Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed C Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Alex Roos to Reading for future considerations.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday’s game.

UNLV — Named Alexis Besinaiz director of women’s basketball operations.

