Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Chris Hatcher outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Anthony Iapoce hitting coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 1B Tyler Lancaster.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Received 1B Jamey Smart from Lincoln (AA).

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed SS Artemis Kadkhodaian.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Chris Iriart.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Axel Johnson to New Jersey (Can-Am).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Exercised fourth-year options on Fs DeAndre’ Bembry and Taurean Prince and the third-year option on F/C John Collins.

BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.

CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Tyler Ulis off waivers from Golden State.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Larry Nance Jr. on a four-year contract extension.

DETROIT PISTONS — Exercised their two-way player conversion option on G Zach Lofton. Waived G Reggie Hearn.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Myles Turner to a multiyear contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired C Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans for F Wesley Johnson.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded G Jodie Meeks and cash considerations and a protected second round pick to Milwaukee for a protected second round pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Bernard Reedy and RB Jalen Simmons from the practice squad. Signed OL Coleman Shelton and RB Brandon Wilds to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Chad Hansen from the practice squad. Signed WR Devin Ross to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Florida D Mike Matheson two games for his hit on Vancouver F Elias Pettersson during an Oct. 13 game at Vancouver.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Joseph Blandisi to San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed C Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling D Johnny Austin two games and Norfolk D Daniel Maggio and LW Taylor Crunk one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Alex Roos to Reading for future considerations.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday’s game.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Tyler Davis to associate athletic director for development/tickets, Ashton Turner to associate athletic director for compliance/senior women’s administrator, Seth Montgomery to associate athletic director for communications/public relations, Betty Palmer to associate athletic director for academics, James Bradley to associate athletic director for facilities and Anna McSwain to assistant athletic director for marketing/sponsorships/game experience.

LSU ALEXANDRIA — Named Sean Repay associate head baseball coach and pitching coach.

UNLV — Named Alexis Besinaiz director of women’s basketball operations.

